Supreme Court Clears Path for Pension Reform in Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan Supreme Court has affirmed that the Parliamentary Pensions (Repeal) Bill is eligible for passage with a simple parliamentary majority, according to the Speaker of the House on Friday.

This ruling comes in response to five fundamental rights petitions questioning the bill's constitutional alignment. These proceedings have been unfolding since January 22, upon the bill's presentation to parliament on January 7.

The bill seeks to abolish the 1977 Parliamentary Pensions Law, which provided non-contributory lifetime pensions to ex-members of parliament. The repeal aligns with the current government's pledge to eliminate political perks and reallocate funds towards vital public services. The ruling National People's Power party holds sufficient seats to secure a simple majority in the upcoming vote.

