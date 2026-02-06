Supreme Court Rejects Jan Suraaj Party's Appeal on Bihar Elections

The Supreme Court, on Friday, dismissed a petition by Jan Suraaj Party challenging the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, citing Model Code of Conduct breaches. The party argued that a Rs 15,600 crore scheme affected election fairness. The court instructed them to seek redressal in the Patna High Court.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, critiqued the party for using the judicial forum post-election loss. The court emphasized that the issue was state-specific, and should be addressed locally. Justice Kant questioned the party's intent behind the plea.

Senior advocate CU Singh represented the Jan Suraaj Party, questioning the timing of the financial aid scheme. He contended that it unfairly influenced the electoral process. The petition called for action under Article 324 of the Constitution and election law amendments. The scheme aimed to support women entrepreneurs.

(With inputs from agencies.)