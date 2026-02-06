ECI Concludes Briefing of 1,444 Central Observers Ahead of Key Assembly Polls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) today concluded its comprehensive briefing meetings for Central Observers appointed for the forthcoming General Elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

The meetings were held at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) and mark a crucial step in ensuring free, fair and transparent elections across the five poll-bound States and Union Territory.

Three Batches Over Two Days

The briefing programme was conducted in three batches over two days, on February 5 and 6, 2026.

In total, 1,444 officers participated, including:

714 General Observers

233 Police Observers

497 Expenditure Observers

The scale of participation highlights the Commission’s extensive preparations to strengthen election monitoring and uphold democratic integrity at the grassroots level.

Training on Electoral Rolls, Poll Conduct and Technology

Observers were briefed on all major aspects of election preparedness, including:

Preparation and revision of Electoral Rolls

Conduct of elections in accordance with law and ECI instructions

Expenditure monitoring and enforcement

Information Technology initiatives

Media management and communication protocols

A live demonstration of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) was also conducted to familiarize Observers with key technical and procedural safeguards.

CEC Leads Final-Day Briefing and Doubt-Clearing Session

On the second and final day, the third batch of Central Observers was addressed by the Chief Election Commissioner, Shri Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi.

The Commission also held an interactive doubt-clearing session, enabling Observers to raise operational and field-level concerns ahead of deployment.

“No Scope for Deviation from Law”: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

In his address, CEC Shri Gyanesh Kumar emphasized that elections in India are conducted strictly as per constitutional and legal provisions, along with ECI’s instructions issued from time to time.

He cautioned Observers that:

There is no scope for deviation from the law

Observers must ensure strict compliance with ECI directives

New initiatives are being introduced for the forthcoming Assembly elections

He urged officers to play an active role in guaranteeing elections that are free, fair and transparent.

Observers Are the Face of the Commission: EC Sandhu

Election Commissioner Dr. S.S. Sandhu underlined the responsibility entrusted to Central Observers, stating that while in the field, they function as direct representatives of the Election Commission of India.

He called upon them to:

Maintain the highest standards of conduct

Ensure a level playing field for all political parties

Uphold impartiality and integrity in every situation

Prompt Grievance Redressal Builds Public Trust: EC Vivek Joshi

Election Commissioner Dr. Vivek Joshi stressed the importance of responsiveness in handling complaints and grievances.

He noted that timely redressal:

Strengthens confidence among citizens

Reinforces trust among political parties

Enhances transparency in the electoral process

He also highlighted that several new initiatives undertaken by the Commission over the past year were successfully implemented during the Bihar Assembly Elections.

Constitutional Backing for Observer Appointments

The Election Commission appoints Central Observers under the plenary powers conferred by:

Article 324 of the Constitution of India , and

Section 20B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951

Central Observers play a vital role in assisting the Commission by overseeing the management of elections at the field level and ensuring that polls are conducted efficiently and fairly.

Strengthening Election Integrity Ahead of Polls

With the conclusion of these briefings, the ECI has reinforced its commitment to robust election monitoring, technological preparedness, and transparent administration ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in five key States/UT.

The deployment of trained Central Observers is expected to ensure stronger compliance, quicker grievance handling, and enhanced credibility of the electoral process.