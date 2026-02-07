Mystery Shooting in Punjab: Man on Motorcycle Kills Retired Officer's Wife

A tragic incident unfolded in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district when a 62-year-old woman was shot dead by a man on a motorcycle on Saturday morning, police reported. The victim, the wife of a retired sub-inspector from the Punjab Police, was returning from a visit to Bhuri Walean Di Kutia, a religious site located in Mehandwani Gujran village. The assailant, who remains unidentified, fired multiple shots, leaving the woman critically injured. Despite immediate medical attention, she succumbed to her injuries en route to the civil hospital.

The attacker swiftly fled the scene on his motorcycle following the shooting. The victim's husband, Sham Lal, retired as an assistant sub-inspector with the Punjab Police. Authorities, including DSP Daljit Singh Khakh, are currently examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area to track down and apprehend the assailant.

While no connections to organized crime have been identified thus far, investigators are diligently working to uncover the motive behind this shocking act of violence, as confirmed by police officials.

