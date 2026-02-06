Tragedy Strikes: Police Van Accident Claims Teen's Life in Raipur

A 14-year-old boy tragically lost his life while his younger sister was injured after their scooter was hit by a police towing van in Raipur. The siblings were en route to school when the fatal accident occurred.

The accident took place around 7:45 a.m. near the Chhattisgarh Club, within the jurisdiction of the Civil Lines police station, as confirmed by police officials.

The boy died at the scene, while his 10-year-old sister suffered injuries and was taken to a hospital. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the collision.