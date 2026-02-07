President Inaugurates Bastar Pandum 2026, Hails Region’s Cultural Spirit and New Dawn of Peace

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, today inaugurated the Bastar Pandum 2026 in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, celebrating the unique cultural vitality of Bastar and highlighting the region’s transformation from decades of conflict to a future of peace and development.

Addressing a large gathering, the President described Bastar Pandum as a festival that reflects the people’s deep connection with nature and life itself.

“When farmers sow seeds in this fertile land, it is Pandum. When the mango season arrives, it is Pandum. The people of Bastar celebrate every aspect of life,” she said, adding that the rest of the country can learn this joyful way of living from Bastar’s communities.

Bastar’s Traditions Continue to Inspire India

The President noted that Bastar’s rich traditions and tribal heritage have always attracted admiration across the country.

She cited Bastar’s festivals and customs as living examples of unity, cultural pride, and community brotherhood, deeply rooted in ancient traditions that remain vibrant even today.

Four Decades of Maoist Violence Had Deep Impact

Smt Murmu expressed concern that despite its cultural strength, Bastar was plagued by Maoism for nearly four decades.

She said the prolonged period of violence caused immense suffering, with youth, tribal communities, and Dalit citizens being the worst affected.

However, she noted that decisive action by the Government of India against Maoist terror has significantly improved the security environment.

“The atmosphere of insecurity, fear, and mistrust that prevailed for years is now coming to an end,” the President said.

Large-Scale Surrenders Signal Return of Peace

The President observed that a large number of people previously involved in Maoist violence in Chhattisgarh have surrendered.

She underlined that the government is ensuring that those who lay down arms and return to the mainstream can rebuild normal lives through welfare and rehabilitation measures.

She highlighted the role of the Chhattisgarh government’s ‘Niyad Nellanar Yojana’ in empowering villagers and strengthening grassroots development.

Development Reaches Villages Once Cut Off

Smt Murmu said she was encouraged to see a new dawn of development emerging in Bastar.

She noted that essential infrastructure is rapidly expanding:

Electricity reaching remote villages

Improved road connectivity

Better drinking water facilities

Schools reopening after years of closure

Children returning to classrooms

“This is a very encouraging picture that is bringing joy to all citizens,” she said.

Faith in Constitution and Democracy Must Guide Progress

The President appreciated all those who have abandoned violence and returned to the mainstream, urging them to place complete trust in the Constitution and democratic institutions.

She called on them to move forward with hard work, dedication, and confidence in India’s democratic system.

Tribal Welfare Schemes Delivering Last-Mile Benefits

The President reiterated that the welfare of the poor, deprived, and backward communities remains a top priority for the government.

She highlighted major initiatives ensuring development reaches the most deprived tribal villages, including:

PM-JANMAN Yojana

Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan

These programmes, she said, are transforming opportunities in tribal regions.

Education Key to Bastar’s Future

Calling education the cornerstone of both individual and community development, Smt Murmu said Eklavya Model Residential Schools have been established in tribal areas to ensure quality learning for children.

She urged parents and guardians to prioritise education, stating that it is the pathway to a brighter future for Chhattisgarh and India.

Bastar Dussehra Showcases Cultural Brotherhood

The President also referred to the Bastar Dussehra, dedicated to Goddess Danteshwari, as a unique symbol of tribal culture and brotherhood.

She urged citizens to embrace modern development while preserving Bastar’s rich cultural heritage.

Bastar’s Prosperity Vital for Viksit Bharat

Smt Murmu noted that Bastar is blessed with abundant natural resources and hardworking people.

She called upon the youth to fully benefit from the welfare and development schemes being implemented by the state and central governments.

She concluded by saying that the progress and prosperity of Bastar is essential not only for Chhattisgarh’s growth but also for achieving the national vision of Viksit Bharat.