Bhupender Yadav Calls for Review of NTCA Policies at Tiger Conservation Conference in Alwar

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Shri Bhupender Yadav on Saturday urged a comprehensive review of all policy decisions taken across the 28 meetings of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), stressing that tiger conservation strategies must evolve with present-day challenges and ensure stronger implementation on the ground.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the ‘Conference of Chief Wildlife Wardens of Tiger Range States and Field Directors of Tiger Reserves’ in Alwar, Rajasthan, the Minister said that India’s completion of 50 years of tiger conservation provides an appropriate moment for a wide-ranging policy reassessment.

Reviewing Outdated, Unimplemented and Completed Decisions

Shri Yadav called for identifying NTCA decisions that have become outdated, those that could not be implemented, and those that have been fully executed.

He said such an exercise would help tiger conservation policy adapt to emerging realities and improve efficiency in conservation measures.

Setting the tone for the two-day conference, the Minister suggested that policy decisions taken over the past five decades should be consolidated into a formal policy statement, and the matter should be placed as the first agenda item in the next NTCA meeting.

High-Level Participation from Tiger Range States

The conference was attended by Rajasthan Forest Minister Shri Sanjay Sharma, senior officials from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, NTCA representatives, Chief Wildlife Wardens of tiger range states, and Field Directors of tiger reserves from across India.

Key Focus Areas: Population Estimation, Conflict and Funding

Shri Yadav said focused deliberations are needed on several critical issues, including:

Tiger population estimation and monitoring

Rescue and rehabilitation infrastructure

Human-wildlife conflict management

Utilisation of the Tiger Reserve Fund

Strengthening tiger conservation foundations

The conference will review the overall status of tiger conservation in the country and deliberate on key policy, management and operational challenges.

Four Working Groups to Address Region-Specific Challenges

The Minister called for the formation of four working groups to assess region-specific conservation challenges, including changes in tiger populations, and to review the implementation of centrally sponsored schemes across tiger reserves.

He also urged participants to explore ways to enhance coordination between NTCA and leading research institutions such as:

Wildlife Institute of India

Botanical Survey of India

Zoological Survey of India

Indian Council for Forestry Research and Education

He said integrating scientific inputs from these apex bodies will help derive practical benefits in conservation.

Cheetah Reintroduction Reaches Third India-Born Generation

Highlighting the cheetah reintroduction programme, Shri Yadav said India has successfully carried out an international translocation of a wild species that had gone extinct in the country.

He noted that the project has now reached the third India-born generation of cheetahs, and a new batch from Botswana is expected to arrive by the end of February.

International Big Cat Alliance Expands Global Cooperation

The Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India has launched the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA), which now has 24 member countries, with several others seeking observer status.

He added that global agencies including UNDP, IUCN, FAO, CCF, GTF and GSLEP have expressed interest in associating with IBCA.

The Union Budget has also announced that the first Global Big Cat Summit will be hosted in India.

Shri Yadav said IBCA provides an international platform to address three major global challenges:

Climate warming

Desertification

Loss of biodiversity

Strengthening Rescue and Rehabilitation Frameworks

The Minister emphasised that strong response systems are essential as tigers and other wildlife increasingly move beyond core areas.

He said injured animals, conflict-related cases, orphaned cubs and wildlife under stress require timely and professional intervention.

This makes it necessary to develop a standardised framework for rescue, rehabilitation and transit treatment centres around tiger reserves.

NTCA Outreach Journal STRIPES Released

On the occasion, Shri Yadav released NTCA’s outreach journal STRIPES and distributed prizes to students participating in a painting competition organised by the National Museum of Natural History (NMNH).

Conference to Review Tiger Estimation 2026 and Conservation Priorities

Over the two days, state-level officers and field managers will discuss conservation priorities, implementation challenges and emerging needs in an integrated manner.

Key agenda issues include:

Review of All India Tiger Estimation 2026

Protection and patrolling mechanisms

Active management of tiger populations

Human-wildlife interaction management

Utilisation of Project Tiger funds

Strengthening Tiger Conservation Foundations

Pending issues such as tiger mortality cases will also be reviewed to better align financial, administrative and technical processes with field requirements.

The conference aims to facilitate direct interaction between policy, management and field implementation levels, enabling informed decision-making, exchange of experiences among states, and coordinated national action for tiger conservation.