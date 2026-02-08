Left Menu

Protests in Minneapolis Over Immigration Policy Spark National Debate

Protests erupted in Minneapolis after the death of Renee Good, killed by an immigration officer. Demonstrators marked the one-month anniversary of her death, leading to several arrests. The event highlights tensions around immigration policies, with criticism from local organizers and memorable ceremonies honoring Good and another victim, Alex Pretti.

Updated: 08-02-2026 04:28 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 04:28 IST
  • United States

Minneapolis saw a surge in protests on Saturday, coinciding with the one-month anniversary of Renee Good's death. Good was fatally shot by an immigration officer, intensifying national outrage over strict immigration enforcement. Demonstrators clashed with police, resulting in arrests as tensions flared outside a federal building.

A ceremony in a Minneapolis park honored both Good and Alex Pretti, sparking public discourse on immigration policies. A spiritual leader led the gathering, with participants using music and poetry to remember the victims. The event was marked by criticism of the federal practices, depicted as an occupation of the state.

Video evidence of Good's and Pretti's encounters with immigration officers has fueled controversy. Despite the Trump administration labeling Good a domestic terrorist, local authorities rebutted the claim. The federal response included a partial withdrawal of immigration officers, but uncertainty remains regarding future actions. Families and community members continue to advocate for transparency and justice.

