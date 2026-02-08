Courts Back Trump's Detention Policy: A Major Immigration Twist

The Trump administration's victory in the ongoing immigration legal battle was cemented on Friday evening by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. The court ruled in favor of continuing the detention of immigrants without a bond, aligning with the constitution and federal law.

The ruling supports the Department of Homeland Security's decision to refuse bond hearings to detained immigrants, impacting those who had previously relied on such opportunities for release. This marks a significant shift in immigration policy, as it overrides almost 30 years of precedent.

Notably, the decision has stirred controversy and dissent. Circuit Judge Dana M Douglas opposed the majority ruling, highlighting the implications on the families of detained immigrants. The decision has already faced backlash from various corners, with some arguing it bypasses legislative processes.

