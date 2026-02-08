Historic Summit: India-Malaysia Partnership to Soar
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim to strengthen trade ties and explore collaborations in semiconductors and defense. The visit aims to cement partnerships through agreements in healthcare, security, and labor, while discussing potential defense deals including aircraft and submarine upgrades.
In a significant diplomatic initiative, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to convene with Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim this Sunday. Their discussions aim to reinforce bilateral trade and explore strategic partnerships, particularly in the semiconductor and defense sectors.
The venue for this high-level meeting will be the Malaysian premier's official residence in Putrajaya, where both leaders are expected to oversee the signing of critical cooperation agreements. These agreements span across diverse fields such as healthcare, national security, and labor, according to Malaysia's foreign ministry statement issued on Friday.
India is concurrently seeking to deepen its defense ties with Malaysia, initiating discussions on selling Dornier aircraft and upgrading Scorpene-class submarines and Sukhoi Su-30 jets. With bilateral trade reaching $18.6 billion last year, the cooperation between the two nations holds significant promise for future economic growth.
