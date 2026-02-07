Major Arms Cache Seized in Jharkhand's Anti-Naxal Operation
Security forces in Jharkhand's Giridih district seized a significant cache of weapons during an anti-Naxal operation. The operation, conducted by local police and CRPF, followed a tip-off and uncovered 20 rifles and other ammunition. Additionally, Ranchi Police dismantled an illegal arms unit, seizing 19 firearms.
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, security forces recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition during an anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Saturday. This joint operation by the district police and CRPF in Bhalki Hill was initiated following credible intelligence.
Superintendent of Police Bimal Kumar confirmed the recovery of 20 factory-made rifles, six grenades, and an ammunition box, all found dumped in the area. This discovery is part of continued efforts to curb Naxal activities in the region.
Meanwhile, in a separate operation, the Ranchi Police dismantled an illegal arms manufacturing unit, seizing 19 manufactured firearms. According to SP (Rural) Praveen Pushkar, the raid followed a tip-off about illegal activities in Sitadih village. The accused has confessed and has been placed under judicial custody.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- arms
- ammunition
- anti-Naxal
- operation
- Jharkhand
- CRPF
- Giridih
- Ranchi
- illegal
- firearms
ALSO READ
SIT and Community Rally to Locate 10 Missing Tribal Children in Jharkhand
HIV Scare: Alleged Blood Transfusion Blunder in Jharkhand Sparks Probe
Reform Express: Transformative Union Budget for Jharkhand
Mystery of Missing Tribal Children in Jharkhand
Political Storm Brews Over Alleged Jharkhand Treasury Loss