Major Arms Cache Seized in Jharkhand's Anti-Naxal Operation

In a significant breakthrough, security forces recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition during an anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Saturday. This joint operation by the district police and CRPF in Bhalki Hill was initiated following credible intelligence.

Superintendent of Police Bimal Kumar confirmed the recovery of 20 factory-made rifles, six grenades, and an ammunition box, all found dumped in the area. This discovery is part of continued efforts to curb Naxal activities in the region.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation, the Ranchi Police dismantled an illegal arms manufacturing unit, seizing 19 manufactured firearms. According to SP (Rural) Praveen Pushkar, the raid followed a tip-off about illegal activities in Sitadih village. The accused has confessed and has been placed under judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)