Clarification on Permanent Resident Certificate for West Bengal Electoral Roll Revision

The Election Commission of India has affirmed that the Permanent Resident Certificate is a legitimate document for ascertaining voter eligibility during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

The Commission's statement, communicated to West Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer, underscores the certificate's acceptance per guidelines released on October 27, 2025. It must be issued under the state's regulations dating back to November 2, 1999, and subsequent directives.

Designated authorities such as District Magistrates and Sub-Divisional Officers are empowered to issue these certificates. The Election Commission has tasked officers with ensuring adherence to these instructions.

