Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over Cow Remains Found in Saharanpur

In Saharanpur, tensions rose when cow remains were discovered, sparking protests by Hindu and cow protection groups. Protestors blocked a major highway demanding action. Police intervened, calming the situation and assuring strict action against the perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 07-02-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 21:52 IST
Protests Erupt Over Cow Remains Found in Saharanpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tension seeped through Saharanpur district on Saturday when cow remains were discovered in a village orchard, inciting protests by Hindu groups and cow protection activists, according to police statements.

Angry protestors amassed in significant numbers in the Qutub Sher area, voicing chants against authorities and subsequently obstructing the Sarsawa-Ambala highway by placing the cow remnants across the road. This caused a standstill with long vehicle queues, as informed by police.

Circle Officer Amit Srivastava and SP City Vyom Bindal, along with personnel from ten police stations, responded swiftly to restore order. Srivastava mentioned protesters demanded action against alleged cow slaughter, which police assured, leading to the withdrawal of the blockade. An FIR has been registered, and the public was advised to disregard rumors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab Government Suspends Senior IAS Officers Over Smartphone Procurement Delays

Punjab Government Suspends Senior IAS Officers Over Smartphone Procurement D...

 India
2
India's Russian Oil Dilemma Amid US Tariff Reduction

India's Russian Oil Dilemma Amid US Tariff Reduction

 India
3
Iberian Farmers Reel under Storm Marta's Wrath

Iberian Farmers Reel under Storm Marta's Wrath

 Global
4
Unexpected Turn of Events for Mohammad Siraj: A Dream Come True

Unexpected Turn of Events for Mohammad Siraj: A Dream Come True

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026