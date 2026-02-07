Protests Erupt Over Cow Remains Found in Saharanpur

Tension seeped through Saharanpur district on Saturday when cow remains were discovered in a village orchard, inciting protests by Hindu groups and cow protection activists, according to police statements.

Angry protestors amassed in significant numbers in the Qutub Sher area, voicing chants against authorities and subsequently obstructing the Sarsawa-Ambala highway by placing the cow remnants across the road. This caused a standstill with long vehicle queues, as informed by police.

Circle Officer Amit Srivastava and SP City Vyom Bindal, along with personnel from ten police stations, responded swiftly to restore order. Srivastava mentioned protesters demanded action against alleged cow slaughter, which police assured, leading to the withdrawal of the blockade. An FIR has been registered, and the public was advised to disregard rumors.

