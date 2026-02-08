Left Menu

First Meeting of Trump's Board of Peace Aims for Global Conflict Resolution

The Board of Peace, announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, will convene on February 19. The meeting, considered a fundraising event for Gaza's reconstruction, has sparked concern over its potential to undermine the U.N. While some countries entered the initiative, others remain skeptical of its intentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2026 00:20 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 00:20 IST
The Board of Peace, a new initiative led by U.S. President Donald Trump, is set to hold its inaugural meeting on February 19, according to a U.S. government official. This event, reported by Axios, is not just about discussions but also aims to raise funds for reconstructing Gaza.

The meeting, scheduled at the U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C., has garnered confirmation of attendance from leaders such as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. However, traditional Western allies remain hesitant to join Trump's invitation.

Trump, who announced the board in January, envisions it resolving global conflicts, raising concerns among experts about its implications. Critics view it as a potential undermining of the United Nations, particularly with its exclusion of Palestinian representatives and hefty membership costs.

