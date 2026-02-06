Kongsberg Secures Major European Defense Contract

Norwegian defense company Kongsberg has announced a significant win on Friday. The company has landed a €140 million ($165 million) contract with Germany and Sweden. The agreement is for supplying remote weapon stations as part of the Collaborative All-Terrain Vehicles (CAVS) 6x6 program.

This lucrative contract demonstrates the growing trust in Kongsberg's advanced military technology. It highlights the strengthening defense relationships between Norway, Germany, and Sweden amid evolving global security challenges.

The current exchange rate places the euro at approximately $0.8482, making this a notable deal in the European defense sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)