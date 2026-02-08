Left Menu

Law Ministry Boosts Advocate Fees After 11 Years

The Union Law Ministry has revised the fees for advocates representing the central government in courts across the country after 11 years. The new pay rates are set at Rs 21,600 per day for 'A' group counsels and Rs 14,400 for 'B' and 'C' group counsels, a substantial increase compared to previous rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2026 13:45 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 13:45 IST
Law Ministry Boosts Advocate Fees After 11 Years
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Law Ministry has announced a significant increase in fees for advocates representing the central government in courts nationwide. This adjustment comes after an 11-year gap, responding to inflation and the rising costs of legal services.

According to a notification from the Department of Legal Affairs, group 'A' counsels will now earn Rs 21,600 per case per day, while group 'B' and 'C' counsels' fees have been raised to Rs 14,400. These new figures mark a notable rise from the previous fees of Rs 13,500 and Rs 9,000, respectively.

A top official highlighted the necessity of this revision, which was initiated during the tenure of former Union Law Secretary Anju Rathi Rana. The revision aims to ensure the retention of talented advocates to effectively represent the government in legal matters, as echoed in Rana's recent comments on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AIMIM Ousts Corporator for Supporting Rival in Amravati Mayor Race

AIMIM Ousts Corporator for Supporting Rival in Amravati Mayor Race

 India
2
Tragic Biker Incident Exposes Grave Oversight in Janakpuri

Tragic Biker Incident Exposes Grave Oversight in Janakpuri

 India
3
New Zealand Shooter's Appeal: A Nation Remembers Its Darkest Day

New Zealand Shooter's Appeal: A Nation Remembers Its Darkest Day

 Global
4
India-Malaysia Business Bonhomie: Modi Courts Industry Giants

India-Malaysia Business Bonhomie: Modi Courts Industry Giants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026