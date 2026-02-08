Law Ministry Boosts Advocate Fees After 11 Years

The Union Law Ministry has announced a significant increase in fees for advocates representing the central government in courts nationwide. This adjustment comes after an 11-year gap, responding to inflation and the rising costs of legal services.

According to a notification from the Department of Legal Affairs, group 'A' counsels will now earn Rs 21,600 per case per day, while group 'B' and 'C' counsels' fees have been raised to Rs 14,400. These new figures mark a notable rise from the previous fees of Rs 13,500 and Rs 9,000, respectively.

A top official highlighted the necessity of this revision, which was initiated during the tenure of former Union Law Secretary Anju Rathi Rana. The revision aims to ensure the retention of talented advocates to effectively represent the government in legal matters, as echoed in Rana's recent comments on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)