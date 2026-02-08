Left Menu

Ensuring Safety at Home: Mandatory Verification for Domestic Staff

Kolkata Police has emphasized the importance of verifying household employees through their digital registration system, highlighting that domestic staff were implicated in nearly one-third of recent theft cases. The initiative aims to enhance security in residences, particularly those with elderly residents, through rigorous identity checks and verification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-02-2026 14:16 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 14:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Police have urged mandatory verification of household employees through a digital registration system. This call to action follows findings that domestic workers were involved in nearly one-third of theft cases reported in recent months.

The push for identity verification aims to bolster security in homes, particularly those housing senior citizens. An alarming case involved the murder of an elderly woman by her former caregiver, highlighting the need for vigilance.

Efforts to spread awareness across the city emphasize the creation of a 'Domestic Help Profile,' with detailed worker information, to act as both a deterrent and investigative aid. It is crucial for residents, especially those with elderly family, to comply with this safety measure.

