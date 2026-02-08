Ensuring Safety at Home: Mandatory Verification for Domestic Staff

Kolkata Police have urged mandatory verification of household employees through a digital registration system. This call to action follows findings that domestic workers were involved in nearly one-third of theft cases reported in recent months.

The push for identity verification aims to bolster security in homes, particularly those housing senior citizens. An alarming case involved the murder of an elderly woman by her former caregiver, highlighting the need for vigilance.

Efforts to spread awareness across the city emphasize the creation of a 'Domestic Help Profile,' with detailed worker information, to act as both a deterrent and investigative aid. It is crucial for residents, especially those with elderly family, to comply with this safety measure.