Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Misuse in Electoral Revision: Calls for Immediate Reforms

In a pressing conference on Sunday, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav accused the Uttar Pradesh government's Special Intensive Revision exercise of targeting electoral booths won by his party. He alleged misuse by professional agencies tasked with manipulating electoral rolls.

Yadav claims that Form-7, aimed at questioning voter eligibility, is systematically used against booths where his party, the Samajwadi Party, had previously secured victories. He highlighted cases of forgery, mentioning individuals victimized by such practices, and called for immediate reform.

Besides demanding the cessation of Form-7 use, Yadav warned of political and economic repercussions, urging for protection of democratic values by constitutional bodies. He criticized the government's digital and economic strategies, cautioning about the impact on agriculture and MSMEs.

(With inputs from agencies.)