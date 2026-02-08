Minister Condemns Attack on Phule's Statue, Calls for Strict Action

Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal condemned the defacement of social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule's statue in Telangana, describing it as an attack on social equality. The NCP leader called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah for immediate action against those responsible.

Bhujbal addressed the incident, which took place in Sangareddy district, in a letter to Shah. He emphasized that such acts against icons of social reform like Phule represent an assault on progressive thought and should not be condoned.

The minister underscored Phule's invaluable contributions to social justice and empowerment, urging strict punishment for the culprits to prevent future incidents and to maintain constitutional values.

(With inputs from agencies.)