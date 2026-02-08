Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds the Disappearance of Sub-Inspector Ajay Gaur

A sub-inspector in Parasrampur, Ajay Gaur, is missing under suspicious circumstances. His motorcycle was found abandoned, and despite efforts, he remains untraceable. A prior police incident might be connected. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Basti(Up) | Updated: 08-02-2026 15:03 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 15:03 IST
In Parasrampur, the mysterious disappearance of Sub-Inspector Ajay Gaur has sparked a widespread search operation. Police say Gaur, last seen on February 5, left behind a trail of questions when his motorcycle was discovered abandoned near a local police outpost.

Efforts to trace him have involved divers searching the Amhat river, though no concrete leads have emerged. Gaur's wife, Ranjita, grew concerned following their last brief conversation and subsequent inability to reach him. Increasingly alarmed, she notified authorities, prompting an official missing person's case.

As the search intensifies, allegations from a previous case involving a death in police custody have begun to surface, adding a layer of complexity to the investigation. The Special Operations Group, along with local authorities, are actively pursuing the case, while new CCTV footage and witness statements are being analyzed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

