Spice Heist: Lawyer-Led Cumin Theft Uncovered in Gujarat

A theft operation involving a lawyer and four accomplices has been busted in Unjha, Gujarat, where cumin stock worth Rs 3 crore was stolen. The incident took place between December 12, 2025, and January 2, 2026, involving the unauthorized entry into godowns using duplicate keys.

The mastermind, identified as Patan-based lawyer Ikram Memon, along with his crew, executed the operation by stealing several hundred sacks of cumin, later selling them at reduced prices in local markets. The investigation, spearheaded by Mehsana Deputy Superintendent of Police Dineshsinh Chauhan, traced the theft back to the group using CCTV footage and a critical lead from a truck driver.

The police have apprehended the main culprits and recovered Rs 45 lakh in cash and 121 sacks of cumin. However, two key individuals, including the mastermind behind the duplicate keys, are still at large. This incident has exposed a network of local criminals posing as farmers to sell the stolen spice.

(With inputs from agencies.)