Left Menu

Spice Heist: Lawyer-Led Cumin Theft Uncovered in Gujarat

A lawyer and four associates were arrested in Gujarat for allegedly stealing cumin stock worth Rs 3 crore from godowns in Unjha. The accused used duplicate keys for the theft, which took place between December 2025 and January 2026. Police have recovered Rs 45 lakh and unsold cumin sacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mehsana | Updated: 08-02-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 19:12 IST
Spice Heist: Lawyer-Led Cumin Theft Uncovered in Gujarat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A theft operation involving a lawyer and four accomplices has been busted in Unjha, Gujarat, where cumin stock worth Rs 3 crore was stolen. The incident took place between December 12, 2025, and January 2, 2026, involving the unauthorized entry into godowns using duplicate keys.

The mastermind, identified as Patan-based lawyer Ikram Memon, along with his crew, executed the operation by stealing several hundred sacks of cumin, later selling them at reduced prices in local markets. The investigation, spearheaded by Mehsana Deputy Superintendent of Police Dineshsinh Chauhan, traced the theft back to the group using CCTV footage and a critical lead from a truck driver.

The police have apprehended the main culprits and recovered Rs 45 lakh in cash and 121 sacks of cumin. However, two key individuals, including the mastermind behind the duplicate keys, are still at large. This incident has exposed a network of local criminals posing as farmers to sell the stolen spice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Har Ghar Dastak: The Campaign for Statehood in Jammu and Kashmir

Har Ghar Dastak: The Campaign for Statehood in Jammu and Kashmir

 India
2
Israel's Controversial West Bank Policy Shift: A New Chapter in Territorial Disputes

Israel's Controversial West Bank Policy Shift: A New Chapter in Territorial ...

 Global
3
CICE's Swift Action Recovers Rs 40 Lakh in 'Digital Arrest' Fraud Case

CICE's Swift Action Recovers Rs 40 Lakh in 'Digital Arrest' Fraud Case

 India
4
Teachers Protest: Clash with Police Over Demand for Benefits

Teachers Protest: Clash with Police Over Demand for Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026