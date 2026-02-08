Mystery Surrounds Tragic Discovery Near Peeragarhi Flyover

In a grim discovery, three individuals were found dead inside an abandoned car near the Peeragarhi flyover in outer Delhi on Sunday. The police suspect a suicide pact, although no note has been recovered.

The bodies, including that of a woman, bore no visible injuries, and all valuables remained intact within the vehicle. Identified as Randhir, 76, Shiv Naresh Singh, 47, and Laxmi Devi, 40, the deceased were found by passersby who alerted authorities.

The vehicle, belonging to Randhir, had been parked for some time before being noticed. Investigators are piecing together the events leading to the deaths as they examine call records, CCTV footage, and the vehicle's prior movement. The exact relationship between the deceased is under verification.