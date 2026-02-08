Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Tragic Discovery Near Peeragarhi Flyover

Three individuals, including one woman, were discovered dead in an abandoned car in outer Delhi, suspected to be a suicide pact, though no note was found. Police are investigating as the car showed no struggle marks. The car's owner was identified among the deceased, and further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 21:43 IST
In a grim discovery, three individuals were found dead inside an abandoned car near the Peeragarhi flyover in outer Delhi on Sunday. The police suspect a suicide pact, although no note has been recovered.

The bodies, including that of a woman, bore no visible injuries, and all valuables remained intact within the vehicle. Identified as Randhir, 76, Shiv Naresh Singh, 47, and Laxmi Devi, 40, the deceased were found by passersby who alerted authorities.

The vehicle, belonging to Randhir, had been parked for some time before being noticed. Investigators are piecing together the events leading to the deaths as they examine call records, CCTV footage, and the vehicle's prior movement. The exact relationship between the deceased is under verification.

