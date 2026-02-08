Nobel Laureate Mohammadi Faces New Prison Sentence

Iran has escalated its legal battle against Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi by sentencing her to over seven more years in prison, along with a travel ban, following her hunger strike. The announcement was confirmed by her lawyer on social media.

Mostafa Nili, Mohammadi's attorney, detailed the charges as 'gathering and collusion' and 'propaganda,' which led to the lengthy sentencing. The legal verdict remains unacknowledged by Iranian authorities.

Mohammadi embarked on a hunger strike on February 2, which underscores her ongoing struggle for civil rights. Supporters continue to voice their concern for the activist's well-being amid the harsh conditions of her imprisonment.

