Left Menu

Nobel Laureate Mohammadi Faces New Prison Sentence

Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi has been sentenced to an additional seven years in prison by Iran. Her lawyer, Mostafa Nili, confirmed the charges as 'gathering and collusion' and 'propaganda' with a subsequent travel ban. Mohammadi has been on a hunger strike since February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 08-02-2026 21:54 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 21:54 IST
Nobel Laureate Mohammadi Faces New Prison Sentence
Narges Mohammadi
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran has escalated its legal battle against Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi by sentencing her to over seven more years in prison, along with a travel ban, following her hunger strike. The announcement was confirmed by her lawyer on social media.

Mostafa Nili, Mohammadi's attorney, detailed the charges as 'gathering and collusion' and 'propaganda,' which led to the lengthy sentencing. The legal verdict remains unacknowledged by Iranian authorities.

Mohammadi embarked on a hunger strike on February 2, which underscores her ongoing struggle for civil rights. Supporters continue to voice their concern for the activist's well-being amid the harsh conditions of her imprisonment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India and Malaysia Unite Against Terrorism: A Call for Zero Tolerance

India and Malaysia Unite Against Terrorism: A Call for Zero Tolerance

 Global
2
Kumaraswamy's Ambitious ARAI Centre to Propel Karnataka's Automobile Sector

Kumaraswamy's Ambitious ARAI Centre to Propel Karnataka's Automobile Sector

 India
3
Tragic Discovery: Missing Sub-Inspector Found Dead in Ghaghra River

Tragic Discovery: Missing Sub-Inspector Found Dead in Ghaghra River

 India
4
Olympic Triumphs and Turmoil: Skating, Skiing, and Gridiron Highlights

Olympic Triumphs and Turmoil: Skating, Skiing, and Gridiron Highlights

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026