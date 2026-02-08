Iranian Nobel Laureate Narges Mohammadi Faces New Prison Sentence

Narges Mohammadi, the Iranian activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, has been handed a new prison sentence of seven-and-a-half years. Her foundation reported this development on Sunday, marking yet another chapter in her longstanding struggle for women's rights in Iran.

Facing numerous incarcerations over the last three decades, Mohammadi, aged 53, ended a week-long hunger strike before receiving her sentence. The Iranian authorities have yet to comment on the matter, amid an ongoing crackdown on dissent following recent protests.

Her current detention was prompted by her remarks at the memorial of lawyer Khosrow Alikordi, where she allegedly called for norm-breaking slogans. Her sentence also includes six years for assembly against national security, additional steps of internal exile in Khusf, and a travel ban.

