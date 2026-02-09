Triumphs and Trials: Unforgettable Moments from the Milan Cortina Olympics

In a rollercoaster of emotions, the Milan Cortina Olympics were highlighted by Breezy Johnson's historic moment, as she emerged victorious with a gold medal in the women's downhill, despite the shocking tumble of Lindsey Vonn. Johnson's triumph marked the U.S. team's first gold at the Games, overshadowing Vonn's valiant attempt to compete with a torn ACL.

Meanwhile, the U.S. team figure skating soared to new heights. Nicknamed the 'Quad God,' Ilia Malinin clinched victory in a fierce duel against Japan's Shun Sato, securing a narrow win. The Americans defended their title, adding gold to their medal tally and overcoming past doping scandals that had tainted their Beijing success.

Italy enjoyed a historic day with six medals, including a first silver in the mixed relay biathlon race. On the ice, NHL stars like Sidney Crosby arrived, marking a thrilling return since 2014. Amid these events, a snowboarding shock saw Ester Ledecka's reign ended by Zuzana Maderova, adding a flash of unpredictability to the Winter Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)