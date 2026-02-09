Left Menu

Record-Breaking Medal Haul for Italy at Winter Olympics

Italy experienced a historic day at the Winter Olympics, securing a record-breaking six medals in a single day on home soil, including one silver and five bronze. Notable performances included a bronze by Sofia Goggia and silver in the mixed relay biathlon, boosting Italy's medal tally to nine.

  Country:
  • Italy

Italy achieved a landmark day at the Winter Olympics, securing an unprecedented six medals in a single day, the most the nation has ever collected at the Winter Games on home soil.

Among the standout performances were Sofia Goggia, who earned bronze in the women's downhill, and the Italian team's silver win in the mixed relay biathlon event. The day also saw achievements in snowboarding and speedskating, with Italy ending the day with a bronze in the figure skating team event.

Italy now boasts nine medals, marking a strong showing for the host nation and edging closer to its best-ever tally of 20 medals in 1994. President Luciano Buonfiglio expressed confidence in reaching Italy's target of 19 medals at these Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

