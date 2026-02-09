Record-Breaking Medal Haul for Italy at Winter Olympics

Italy achieved a landmark day at the Winter Olympics, securing an unprecedented six medals in a single day, the most the nation has ever collected at the Winter Games on home soil.

Among the standout performances were Sofia Goggia, who earned bronze in the women's downhill, and the Italian team's silver win in the mixed relay biathlon event. The day also saw achievements in snowboarding and speedskating, with Italy ending the day with a bronze in the figure skating team event.

Italy now boasts nine medals, marking a strong showing for the host nation and edging closer to its best-ever tally of 20 medals in 1994. President Luciano Buonfiglio expressed confidence in reaching Italy's target of 19 medals at these Games.

