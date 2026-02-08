Sanae Takaichi's Historic Win Ushers Japan into New Era

Sanae Takaichi, making history as Japan's first female Prime Minister, secured a sweeping victory with her coalition, capturing a supermajority in the parliament's lower house. Against a backdrop of strong personal approval, her administration is poised for major policy shifts including tax cuts and fortified military expenditures to counter China's influence.

Despite freezing winds and snow-draped streets, voters showed strong support for Takaichi's progressive economic and national security agendas. Her direct style and commitment have particularly resonated with younger demographics, igniting widespread 'Sanae-mania' across the nation, despite tensions with China and unsettled financial markets.

Takaichi's agenda, backed by high-profile endorsements like Donald Trump's, presents both an opportunity and a challenge for Japan as it grapples with public debt and regional stability. Observers await how she will balance economic promises with fiscal sustainability against China's diplomatic countermeasures, which have left the region on alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)