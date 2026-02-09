Sanae Takaichi's Sweeping Victory: New Economic Era for Japan

Sanae Takaichi, Japan's Prime Minister, led her coalition to a remarkable electoral win, a result that extends a clear mandate to cut taxes and boost economic expenditure. Takaichi's victory bolsters her political influence within Japan's Liberal Democratic Party, granting her leverage to implement policies strengthening Japan's regional influence.

Financial experts predict that Japan's short-term markets may experience a weaker yen and potentially higher Japanese Government Bond (JGB) yields as markets adjust. Despite this, a realignment with the new majority could stabilize the yen, even as expansive fiscal policies are anticipated to continue under Takaichi's administration.

The administration is expected to maintain the pressure on the Bank of Japan to hold rates steady. However, ongoing debates about a consumption tax cut, especially on food, could influence market reactions, particularly impacting the JGB's performance and yen's value. Takaichi's decisive win further supports her ambitious fiscal strategies.

