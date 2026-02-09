Delhi Schools on High Alert: Bomb Threat Emails Cause Panic

Nine schools across Delhi faced panic on Monday after receiving bomb threat emails, according to official reports. The unsettling messages referenced 'Khalistan' and Afzal Guru, triggering massive security deployments and preventative evacuations.

Fire Services reported emergency calls from multiple educational institutions, prompting immediate dispatch of fire tenders and bomb squads. Nine schools, including Loreto Convent and Cambridge School, reported threats, compelling authorities to evacuate premises and ensure safety.

Senior police officials confirmed that cyber teams are working to trace the origin of the emails. Meanwhile, security measures at sensitive locations have been enhanced, though no suspicious items have been discovered yet, as investigations continue.