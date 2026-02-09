Left Menu

Protests Erupt Across Australia Against Israeli President's Visit

Thousands across Australia protested the visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who arrived to show solidarity with Australia's Jewish community post a deadly 2022 shooting. Critics accuse Herzog of complicity in Gaza civilian deaths. Sydney saw heavy police presence as protests highlighted the Palestinian cause.

Isaac Herzog

Thousands of Australians took to the streets on Monday to protest the arrival of Israeli President Isaac Herzog. His visit, initially intended to express solidarity with Australia's Jewish community in the wake of a deadly mass shooting last year, drew significant criticism.

The December 14, 2022, shooting at a Hanukkah event in Sydney's Bondi Beach claimed 15 lives. In the aftermath, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese invited Herzog to commemorate the lost lives. However, some Australians accuse Herzog of being complicit in civilian deaths in Gaza, sparking protests across the nation.

In Sydney, demonstrators gathered in the central business district, chanting pro-Palestinian slogans amid a strong police presence. Herzog's agenda included laying a wreath at a memorial for the shooting victims and engaging with survivor families, reaffirming the shared democratic values of both nations. Controversies continue as pro-Palestinian groups and some Jewish leaders oppose the visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

