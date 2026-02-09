Jimmy Lai's Sentence: Global Outcry and Political Implications

Hong Kong media tycoon and outspoken China critic Jimmy Lai has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, marking the conclusion of Hong Kong's largest national security case, which has attracted global concern over China's tightening grip on the city's freedoms. Lai was convicted on multiple counts, including conspiracy to collude with foreign forces.

The 78-year-old founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper was initially arrested in August 2020 and faced numerous charges under Hong Kong's national security law. His 20-year sentence, deemed within the harshest tier for grave offenses, underscores the severity with which the city is addressing perceived national security threats.

The case has elicited widespread international criticism, with leaders like U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer advocating for Lai's release. Despite denials of all charges and claims of political persecution, Beijing and Hong Kong officials assert that Lai received a fair trial under laws vital for the city's order.

(With inputs from agencies.)