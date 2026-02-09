Supreme Court Faces Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam: Chaitanya Baghel's Bail on Trial

The Supreme Court announced plans to review Chhattisgarh's appeal against the bail of Chaitanya Baghel, implicated in the alleged liquor scam. Baghel, son of ex-chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, is accused of masterminding the scandal that reportedly resulted in significant financial losses for the state.

Additionally, the court urged Saumya Chaurasia, linked to the same scam, to seek bail from the Chhattisgarh High Court. Chaurasia was previously arrested and granted bail in a coal levy scam, but re-arrested in relation to the liquor scheming.

The alleged scam, unfolding between 2019 and 2022, saw the illicit diversion of state funds into personal gains for the syndicate. It's estimated by authorities that the fraudulent operation could involve proceeds exceeding ₹3,500 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)