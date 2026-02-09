Jimmy Lai's 20-Year Sentence: A Legal Battle with Global Implications

Hong Kong's most vocal critic of China, media tycoon Jimmy Lai, received a 20-year prison sentence on Monday, concluding the city's most noteworthy national security case. The world has closely watched the proceedings as concerns about Beijing's influence over Hong Kong's freedoms mount.

Sentenced for conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and publishing seditious material, Lai's punishment is the sternest under the national security law, illustrating the law's reach since its enforcement in 2020 to quell unrest following massive pro-democracy demonstrations.

Lai maintains his innocence, describing himself as a political prisoner. International reactions, including from the UK and Japan, emphasize the case's global significance, questioning the impact on Hong Kong's autonomy and the fairness of the legal process.

(With inputs from agencies.)