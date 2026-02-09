Tragedy on the Tracks: Family Uproar After Teen's Vande Bharat Accident

A tragic incident unfolded in Shahjahanpur as a 16-year-old boy, Ankit Kumar, died after being struck by the Vande Bharat Express at the Indira Nagar railway crossing. The aftermath saw his family clashing with authorities and creating chaos at a local hospital where he was initially taken.

In a state of grief-driven frenzy, the family vandalized the hospital's emergency department, damaging government records and prompting female doctors to hide for safety. This situation escalated to the point where the police had to intervene, further exacerbating tensions between the authorities and the grieving family.

The police have booked family members under multiple sections, including those related to assault and causing damage to public property. As the investigation continues, the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination amid heightened security concerns in the affected area.

(With inputs from agencies.)