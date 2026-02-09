Left Menu

Tragedy on the Tracks: Family Uproar After Teen's Vande Bharat Accident

A boy died after a train accident and his family vandalized the hospital in response. Police have registered a case against the family for their actions, including damaging public property and blocking a road. The incident has raised issues of security and response in medical and public spaces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 09-02-2026 15:43 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 15:43 IST
Tragedy on the Tracks: Family Uproar After Teen's Vande Bharat Accident
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Shahjahanpur as a 16-year-old boy, Ankit Kumar, died after being struck by the Vande Bharat Express at the Indira Nagar railway crossing. The aftermath saw his family clashing with authorities and creating chaos at a local hospital where he was initially taken.

In a state of grief-driven frenzy, the family vandalized the hospital's emergency department, damaging government records and prompting female doctors to hide for safety. This situation escalated to the point where the police had to intervene, further exacerbating tensions between the authorities and the grieving family.

The police have booked family members under multiple sections, including those related to assault and causing damage to public property. As the investigation continues, the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination amid heightened security concerns in the affected area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

