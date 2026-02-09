Maharashtra Investment Scam Sparks Massive Protests

In Maharashtra's Thane district, hundreds of victims of a massive investment scam protested outside the police commissioner's office, demanding expedited investigations and the return of their defrauded money. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) recently apprehended three individuals linked to the Rs 1,200 crore scam affecting over 11,000 investors.

Among the victims are 1,500 police personnel from various parts of Maharashtra. The protesters, who travelled from cities like Pune and Kolhapur, voiced their discontent about the sluggish pace of the investigation. They blocked the entrance to the commissioner's office, highlighting their grievances.

The accused, Sameer Narvekar, his wife Neha, and Amit Balam, founded 'Trade with Jazz' in 2019, promising high returns on investments. The abrupt closure of the company and lack of communication prompted numerous complaints. The accused are charged under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act, 1999, among other laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)