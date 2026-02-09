Left Menu

Maharashtra Investment Scam Sparks Massive Protests

Hundreds protested in Thane, Maharashtra, demanding action against a Rs 1,200 crore investment scam. Despite arrests, victims claim insufficient progress. The scam, affecting over 11,000 investors, was orchestrated by Sameer Narvekar and associates, luring them with false returns. The protesters are frustrated with the slow police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 09-02-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 16:03 IST
Maharashtra Investment Scam Sparks Massive Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Maharashtra's Thane district, hundreds of victims of a massive investment scam protested outside the police commissioner's office, demanding expedited investigations and the return of their defrauded money. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) recently apprehended three individuals linked to the Rs 1,200 crore scam affecting over 11,000 investors.

Among the victims are 1,500 police personnel from various parts of Maharashtra. The protesters, who travelled from cities like Pune and Kolhapur, voiced their discontent about the sluggish pace of the investigation. They blocked the entrance to the commissioner's office, highlighting their grievances.

The accused, Sameer Narvekar, his wife Neha, and Amit Balam, founded 'Trade with Jazz' in 2019, promising high returns on investments. The abrupt closure of the company and lack of communication prompted numerous complaints. The accused are charged under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act, 1999, among other laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise Ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: Congress-DMK Alliance Debated

Tensions Rise Ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: Congress-DMK Alliance ...

 India
2
Delhi's Bold Moves: A Comprehensive Plan to Combat Pollution

Delhi's Bold Moves: A Comprehensive Plan to Combat Pollution

 India
3
AI in Healthcare: Advancements Under Scrutiny

AI in Healthcare: Advancements Under Scrutiny

 Global
4
Chandrayaan-4: India's Most Complex Lunar Mission Targets Moon's South Pole

Chandrayaan-4: India's Most Complex Lunar Mission Targets Moon's South Pole

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026