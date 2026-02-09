Justice for Bhawna: Unraveling a Tragic Tale of Inequality

The Calcutta High Court's Port Blair circuit bench has set aside the discharge of a woman's in-laws in a case that highlights the ongoing gender inequality in society. The woman, Bhawna, tragically ended her own life after her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Rudrika, was killed by her. The court has directed the in-laws to surrender before the trial court.

The prosecution appealed after the Port Blair sessions court had initially discharged Bhawna's in-laws, who had been accused of torturing her and demanding dowry. Justice Apurba Sinha Ray lamented that despite women's achievements, such tragic incidents remind society of the long road ahead for complete equality.

Under sections 498(A) and 304(B) of the Indian Penal Code, charges will be framed against Bhawna's husband, while the High Court has ordered the in-laws to be taken into custody. Witness testimonies suggest persistent cruelty, emphasizing the need for thorough legal proceedings in this acute case of marital conflict and alleged dowry harassment.

