Justice Served: Saddam-era General Executed for 1980 Shiite Cleric Killing

Iraq has taken a significant step in its pursuit of justice for victims of Saddam Hussein's regime. A former senior officer, Saadoun Sabri al-Qaisi, was executed for his role in the 1980 murder of a prominent Shiite cleric, Mohammed Baqir al-Sadr, and other civilians.

Al-Qaisi, who held the rank of major general, was convicted of grave crimes against humanity following the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003. This marked an effort to bring former officials responsible for political and religious oppression to justice.

The execution of al-Qaisi underscores ongoing efforts to address past abuses, though Iraq continues to face scrutiny from human rights groups for its use of the death penalty.

(With inputs from agencies.)