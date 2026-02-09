Left Menu

Justice Served: Saddam-era General Executed for 1980 Shiite Cleric Killing

Iraq has executed Saadoun Sabri al-Qaisi, a former high-ranking officer under Saddam Hussein's rule, for crimes against humanity related to the 1980 killing of Shiite cleric Mohammed Baqir al-Sadr and others. The execution is a result of ongoing efforts to hold former regime officials accountable for past abuses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghdad | Updated: 09-02-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 16:35 IST
Justice Served: Saddam-era General Executed for 1980 Shiite Cleric Killing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Iraq

Iraq has taken a significant step in its pursuit of justice for victims of Saddam Hussein's regime. A former senior officer, Saadoun Sabri al-Qaisi, was executed for his role in the 1980 murder of a prominent Shiite cleric, Mohammed Baqir al-Sadr, and other civilians.

Al-Qaisi, who held the rank of major general, was convicted of grave crimes against humanity following the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003. This marked an effort to bring former officials responsible for political and religious oppression to justice.

The execution of al-Qaisi underscores ongoing efforts to address past abuses, though Iraq continues to face scrutiny from human rights groups for its use of the death penalty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harnessing AI: Modi's Vision for Future Leaders

Harnessing AI: Modi's Vision for Future Leaders

 India
2
Qwen's AI Shopping Spree Halts Amid Overwhelming Demand

Qwen's AI Shopping Spree Halts Amid Overwhelming Demand

 Global
3
Cocaine Seizure Unveils Drug Trafficking Network in J&K

Cocaine Seizure Unveils Drug Trafficking Network in J&K

 India
4
Zimbabwe Shines with Commanding Win Over Oman in T20 World Cup

Zimbabwe Shines with Commanding Win Over Oman in T20 World Cup

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026