Eritrea Rejects Ethiopia's Accusations of Military Aggression

Eritrea has denied Ethiopian accusations of military aggression and backing armed groups within Ethiopia, labeling them as misleading. Ethiopia's accusations follow recent clashes in the Tigray region and past tensions between the two nations. Historical hostility and accusations of territorial occupation strain their relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 09-02-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 16:49 IST
In a strong rebuttal, Eritrea dismissed Ethiopia's claims of military aggression and support for armed groups within Ethiopian territory as "false and fabricated." The Eritrean Ministry of Information characterized these allegations as part of Addis Ababa's hostile campaign against Eritrea.

Ethiopia's recent charges appear amid growing tensions, with clashes between Tigrayan forces and Ethiopian troops raising fears of renewed conflict. Eritrea emphasizes the baselessness of these accusations, pointing to a longstanding pattern of hostility.

The two countries have experienced turbulent relations, marked by war from 1998 to 2000 and a recent peace deal in 2018. However, subsequent disagreements over border issues and sea access rights have reignited animosities. Eritrea strongly refutes claims of territorial occupation and asserts its sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

