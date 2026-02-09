Left Menu

UK Expands Visa Route for Hong Kong Citizens Amidst Political Tensions

The UK is enlarging its visa route for Hong Kong citizens following the sentencing of Jimmy Lai to 20 years in prison. The expansion honors the UK's commitment to Hong Kong, enabling younger people to settle in Britain. This move aligns with concerns over diminishing rights in Hong Kong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-02-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 17:04 IST
UK Expands Visa Route for Hong Kong Citizens Amidst Political Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The United Kingdom is amplifying its visa pathway for residents of Hong Kong, responding directly to the sentencing of Jimmy Lai, a prominent critic of Chinese policies, who was recently handed a 20-year prison term.

This development is part of the UK's moral responsibility towards Hong Kong citizens, a former colony returned to China in 1997. Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper emphasized the need for Lai's release on humanitarian grounds.

The visa expansion includes children of British National (Overseas) status holders as of the 1997 handover, with estimates suggesting 26,000 individuals may relocate to the UK. Over 170,000 have already used a special visa, introduced in response to Hong Kong's crackdown on dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan's Nomads: Caught in Conflict's Crosshairs

Sudan's Nomads: Caught in Conflict's Crosshairs

 Global
2
Japan's Election Triumph: Takaichi Thanks Modi, Highlights Strategic Indo-Pacific Partnership

Japan's Election Triumph: Takaichi Thanks Modi, Highlights Strategic Indo-Pa...

 Japan
3
French-Run Operation Exploits Senegalese Children in Shocking Sex Abuse Ring

French-Run Operation Exploits Senegalese Children in Shocking Sex Abuse Ring

 Senegal
4
Novo Nordisk's Strategic Win Amid Patent Battle and Market Pressures

Novo Nordisk's Strategic Win Amid Patent Battle and Market Pressures

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026