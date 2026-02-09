Nkabinde Inquiry into Advocate Chauke’s Fitness to Resume Amid Postponement Bid

Hearings in the Nkabinde Inquiry into the fitness to hold office of Advocate Andrew Chauke, Director of Public Prosecutions for South Gauteng, are set to resume this morning, with evidence leaders expected to seek a postponement of the proceedings.

The inquiry, chaired by retired Justice Baaitse Elizabeth Nkabinde, was established in September last year to investigate whether Advocate Chauke remains fit to hold office. According to inquiry spokesperson Tiyisela Mpuzana, the evidence leaders will apply for a one-week postponement of the public hearings, proposing that proceedings resume on 17 February 2026.

“The application is intended to allow the evidence leaders to finalise preparations for forthcoming witnesses and to ensure the orderly and uninterrupted continuation of the enquiry’s proceedings,” Mpuzana said.

Counter-Application from Chauke’s Legal Team

An opposing application from Advocate Chauke’s legal team is also expected to be heard during today’s session. Mpuzana indicated that, arising from this opposition, Chauke’s lawyers are likely to submit a counter-application on the same matter.

The Enquiry Panel, chaired by Justice Nkabinde and assisted by Advocate Baloyi-Mere SC and Attorney Matshego Ramagaga, will consider both applications before delivering its ruling.

Ruling Expected on 9 February

“The Enquiry Panel will, after due consideration, announce its ruling on the applications to be heard on Monday, 9 February 2026,” Mpuzana said.

Inquiry Timeline Extended

The resumption of hearings follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision last month to grant an extension to the inquiry’s completion deadline, allowing additional time for the panel to conclude its work.

The Nkabinde Inquiry continues to draw close attention, given Advocate Chauke’s senior role in the National Prosecuting Authority and the broader implications for the integrity and functioning of the prosecution service.