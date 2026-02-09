Royal Scandal: Prince William and Kate's Unease Over Epstein Files

Prince William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, voiced their deep concern on Monday regarding the recent revelations from the Jeffrey Epstein files. The documents have cast further suspicion on Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, bringing embarrassment to the British royal family.

Already ostracized from royal duties due to his involvement with Epstein, Prince Andrew is once again under the microscope. He settled a lawsuit in 2022 regarding allegations of sexual abuse linked to Epstein, and recent files suggest he shared sensitive trade documents with Epstein, raising questions about his conduct as a government envoy.

Authorities are now assessing possible legal breaches by Andrew, with police reviewing new allegations. The scandal has not only affected the royals but also poses a political crisis, drawing Prime Minister Keir Starmer into the controversy over his appointments linked to Epstein.

(With inputs from agencies.)