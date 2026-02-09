CWC Hosts National Workshop to Strengthen Flood Forecasting and Management Planning
- Country:
- India
In a significant step toward enhancing India’s flood preparedness and climate resilience, the Central Water Commission (CWC) under the Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, organised a One-Day Stakeholders’ Workshop on Flood Forecasting Services and the Guidelines for Preparation, Submission and Appraisal of Flood Management Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) today at the CWC Auditorium in R.K. Puram, New Delhi.
The workshop aimed to improve Centre–State coordination, promote impact-based forecasting, and strengthen the quality of flood management planning across the country.
Senior Leadership Emphasises Stronger Centre–State Coordination
The workshop was inaugurated by Shri V. L. Kantha Rao, Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, along with Shri Anupam Prasad, Chairman, CWC.
Other dignitaries present included:
-
Shri Yogesh Paithankar, Member (WP&P), CWC
-
Shri Santosh Kumar Mall, Principal Secretary, WRD Bihar
-
Smt. Janaki K. M., Regional Commissioner, Karnataka
In his inaugural address, the Secretary highlighted the growing importance of coordinated flood forecasting and flood management planning in the context of increasing climate variability and more frequent extreme weather events.
Participation from 27 States/UTs and 15 Central Agencies
The workshop witnessed wide national participation, reflecting the importance of a unified approach to disaster resilience.
-
27 States/UTs participated
-
15 Central agencies joined deliberations
-
Total participation: 173 officers
Breakdown:
-
States: 69 officers
-
Central agencies: 34 officers
-
CWC (HQ & regional offices): 70 officers
Key participating agencies included:
-
India Meteorological Department (IMD)
-
National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)
-
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)
-
National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA)
-
National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC)
-
CDAC, CDOT, NWIC
-
GFCC, Brahmaputra Board, BBMB, DVC
New-Generation Flood Forecasting Services Highlighted
During technical sessions, CWC delivered five presentations showcasing the evolution and expansion of India’s flood forecasting capabilities.
Key innovations discussed included:
-
Short-range and seven-day advisory flood forecasts
-
Inundation forecasting services
-
Integrated reservoir operation support
-
Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) studies
-
Periodic glacial lake monitoring and analysis
-
Use of AI/ML in flood forecasting
-
Four-week flood guidance
-
Flash flood forecasting systems
The sessions underlined India’s shift toward impact-based forecasting and decision-support systems that improve preparedness and response.
States Share Field Experiences and Best Practices
Representatives from states including Assam, Bihar, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana shared brief presentations on:
-
Operational coordination with CWC
-
Real-time flood forecasting challenges
-
Local innovations and best practices
-
Need for improved data sharing and synergy
CWC also presented a summary of state-level initiatives, highlighting the demand for better automation and integration of forecasting systems between the Centre and States.
Focus on DPR Guidelines for Flood Management Projects
The afternoon session focused on improving the preparation and appraisal of flood management and anti-erosion project proposals.
Discussions emphasised:
-
Basin-level planning approaches
-
Sound hydrological and technical analysis
-
Early engagement with CWC for quality DPR preparation
-
Timely project appraisal and implementation
CWC delivered two detailed presentations covering:
-
Preparation of DPRs using specified manuals, BIS codes, and guidelines
-
Online submission of DPRs through the e-PAMS portal for appraisal by CWC/GFCC
Common deficiencies observed in DPR submissions were also highlighted for corrective action.
Streamlining Appraisal and Central Assistance Procedures
The workshop also covered timelines for the appraisal process, including:
-
Observations by appraising authorities
-
Response mechanisms for project authorities
-
Procedures for Advisory Committee techno-economic clearance
Participants were briefed on steps for seeking Central assistance under Centrally Sponsored schemes such as FMBAP, and the importance of compliance for timely release of instalments during project execution.
A Q&A session enabled states to raise unresolved queries and provide suggestions.
Key Takeaways: Collaboration and Better Project Quality Essential
The workshop concluded with a session chaired by Member (D&R), CWC, summarising the key outcomes.
It was reiterated that:
-
Closer Centre–State collaboration is vital
-
Effective utilisation of forecasting services must be scaled up
-
Improved DPR quality will ensure timely flood management interventions
-
Continued technical workshops are needed for knowledge transfer and modelling improvement
Towards Stronger Flood Resilience and Climate-Responsive Water Management
The workshop is expected to significantly contribute to:
-
Enhanced flood preparedness
-
Better-informed decision-making
-
Improved effectiveness of flood management projects
-
Stronger national disaster resilience
This aligns with the Government of India’s emphasis on climate-responsive water resources management and building long-term flood resilience across the country.