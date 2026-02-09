CWC Hosts National Workshop to Strengthen Flood Forecasting and Management Planning

In a significant step toward enhancing India’s flood preparedness and climate resilience, the Central Water Commission (CWC) under the Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, organised a One-Day Stakeholders’ Workshop on Flood Forecasting Services and the Guidelines for Preparation, Submission and Appraisal of Flood Management Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) today at the CWC Auditorium in R.K. Puram, New Delhi.

The workshop aimed to improve Centre–State coordination, promote impact-based forecasting, and strengthen the quality of flood management planning across the country.

Senior Leadership Emphasises Stronger Centre–State Coordination

The workshop was inaugurated by Shri V. L. Kantha Rao, Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, along with Shri Anupam Prasad, Chairman, CWC.

Other dignitaries present included:

Shri Yogesh Paithankar, Member (WP&P), CWC

Shri Santosh Kumar Mall, Principal Secretary, WRD Bihar

Smt. Janaki K. M., Regional Commissioner, Karnataka

In his inaugural address, the Secretary highlighted the growing importance of coordinated flood forecasting and flood management planning in the context of increasing climate variability and more frequent extreme weather events.

Participation from 27 States/UTs and 15 Central Agencies

The workshop witnessed wide national participation, reflecting the importance of a unified approach to disaster resilience.

27 States/UTs participated

15 Central agencies joined deliberations

Total participation: 173 officers

Breakdown:

States: 69 officers

Central agencies: 34 officers

CWC (HQ & regional offices): 70 officers

Key participating agencies included:

India Meteorological Department (IMD)

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)

National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA)

National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC)

CDAC, CDOT, NWIC

GFCC, Brahmaputra Board, BBMB, DVC

New-Generation Flood Forecasting Services Highlighted

During technical sessions, CWC delivered five presentations showcasing the evolution and expansion of India’s flood forecasting capabilities.

Key innovations discussed included:

Short-range and seven-day advisory flood forecasts

Inundation forecasting services

Integrated reservoir operation support

Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) studies

Periodic glacial lake monitoring and analysis

Use of AI/ML in flood forecasting

Four-week flood guidance

Flash flood forecasting systems

The sessions underlined India’s shift toward impact-based forecasting and decision-support systems that improve preparedness and response.

States Share Field Experiences and Best Practices

Representatives from states including Assam, Bihar, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana shared brief presentations on:

Operational coordination with CWC

Real-time flood forecasting challenges

Local innovations and best practices

Need for improved data sharing and synergy

CWC also presented a summary of state-level initiatives, highlighting the demand for better automation and integration of forecasting systems between the Centre and States.

Focus on DPR Guidelines for Flood Management Projects

The afternoon session focused on improving the preparation and appraisal of flood management and anti-erosion project proposals.

Discussions emphasised:

Basin-level planning approaches

Sound hydrological and technical analysis

Early engagement with CWC for quality DPR preparation

Timely project appraisal and implementation

CWC delivered two detailed presentations covering:

Preparation of DPRs using specified manuals, BIS codes, and guidelines Online submission of DPRs through the e-PAMS portal for appraisal by CWC/GFCC

Common deficiencies observed in DPR submissions were also highlighted for corrective action.

Streamlining Appraisal and Central Assistance Procedures

The workshop also covered timelines for the appraisal process, including:

Observations by appraising authorities

Response mechanisms for project authorities

Procedures for Advisory Committee techno-economic clearance

Participants were briefed on steps for seeking Central assistance under Centrally Sponsored schemes such as FMBAP, and the importance of compliance for timely release of instalments during project execution.

A Q&A session enabled states to raise unresolved queries and provide suggestions.

Key Takeaways: Collaboration and Better Project Quality Essential

The workshop concluded with a session chaired by Member (D&R), CWC, summarising the key outcomes.

It was reiterated that:

Closer Centre–State collaboration is vital

Effective utilisation of forecasting services must be scaled up

Improved DPR quality will ensure timely flood management interventions

Continued technical workshops are needed for knowledge transfer and modelling improvement

Towards Stronger Flood Resilience and Climate-Responsive Water Management

The workshop is expected to significantly contribute to:

Enhanced flood preparedness

Better-informed decision-making

Improved effectiveness of flood management projects

Stronger national disaster resilience

This aligns with the Government of India’s emphasis on climate-responsive water resources management and building long-term flood resilience across the country.