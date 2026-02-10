Air Canada Halts Cuba Flights Amid Fuel Crisis

Air Canada, the nation's largest airline, declared on Monday that it would pause flights to Cuba, attributing the decision to a scarcity of aviation fuel on the island. The move follows an announcement by the Cuban government that airports would no longer supply aviation fuel starting Tuesday.

The shortage comes as Cuba grapples with an escalating energy crisis, partly exacerbated by a U.S. blockade on oil shipments to the Caribbean nation. Tourism from Canada plays a critical role in Cuba's economy, with Global Affairs Canada noting that Canada is a significant contributor of direct investment, especially in mining and tourism.

In response, Air Canada plans to dispatch empty planes south to repatriate approximately 3,000 stranded travelers. Meanwhile, competitors Air Transat and WestJet/Sunwing indicated they would maintain their flight schedules despite the fuel situation. Air Canada's flight suspension officially commenced Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)