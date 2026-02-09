Left Menu

West Bengal's Voter Roll Update: Delays and Developments Unveiled

The final electoral roll in West Bengal will not be released until February 21. Extended deadlines for document scrutiny and updates on the voter list revision process have been announced, affecting millions of constituents. New election-related personnel are being prepared for their roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-02-2026 22:18 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 22:18 IST
West Bengal's Voter Roll Update: Delays and Developments Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The publication of West Bengal's final electoral roll has been deferred until at least February 21, as announced by Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal on Monday. Efforts are being made to issue it by the end of the current month.

The Supreme Court has granted a one-week extension beyond February 14 for the scrutiny of documents submitted by affected individuals, which is proving to be a time-consuming process. This extension is aimed at assisting electoral registration officers in making informed decisions.

Agarwal detailed the progression of the revision process, stating that hearings have concluded in approximately 1.39 crore cases and documents have been uploaded for around 1.06 crore instances. The state government has also assigned 8,505 Group-B officers for election assignments, set to commence following their training.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Secures Key U.S. Tariff Reduction for Textiles and Apparel

Bangladesh Secures Key U.S. Tariff Reduction for Textiles and Apparel

 Global
2
BJP's Electoral Strategy: Marathwada Zilla Parishad Results

BJP's Electoral Strategy: Marathwada Zilla Parishad Results

 India
3
Nail-Biting Shoot-Offs: Indian Shooters Shine at 2026 Asian Championship

Nail-Biting Shoot-Offs: Indian Shooters Shine at 2026 Asian Championship

 India
4
Pakistan has withdrawn decision to boycott T20 World Cup match against India after request from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka: Pak govt source.

Pakistan has withdrawn decision to boycott T20 World Cup match against India...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026