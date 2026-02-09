West Bengal's Voter Roll Update: Delays and Developments Unveiled

The publication of West Bengal's final electoral roll has been deferred until at least February 21, as announced by Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal on Monday. Efforts are being made to issue it by the end of the current month.

The Supreme Court has granted a one-week extension beyond February 14 for the scrutiny of documents submitted by affected individuals, which is proving to be a time-consuming process. This extension is aimed at assisting electoral registration officers in making informed decisions.

Agarwal detailed the progression of the revision process, stating that hearings have concluded in approximately 1.39 crore cases and documents have been uploaded for around 1.06 crore instances. The state government has also assigned 8,505 Group-B officers for election assignments, set to commence following their training.

(With inputs from agencies.)