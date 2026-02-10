Left Menu

Kokomo Murase Shines in Milano Cortina Winter Games

Kokomo Murase from Japan clinched the gold medal in the women's snowboarding big air event at the Milano Cortina Winter Games. Zoi Sadowski-Synnott from New Zealand secured silver, while Yu Seung-eun from South Korea took home the bronze medal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Livigno | Updated: 10-02-2026 01:19 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 01:19 IST
Kokomo Murase Shines in Milano Cortina Winter Games
  • Country:
  • Italy

Kokomo Murase of Japan dazzled the audience at the Milano Cortina Winter Games, capturing the gold medal in the women's snowboarding big air contest on Monday.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott of New Zealand showcased her skills, earning the silver medal, while South Korean competitor Yu Seung-eun claimed the bronze.

The event was a spectacular display of athletic prowess, with competitors pushing the boundaries of snowboarding excellence.

TRENDING

1
The Disappearance of Nancy Guthrie: A National Concern

The Disappearance of Nancy Guthrie: A National Concern

 Global
2
Legal Battle Over Detained Toddler's Medical Rights

Legal Battle Over Detained Toddler's Medical Rights

 Global
3
Starmer's Leadership Faces Crisis Amid Mandelson Controversy

Starmer's Leadership Faces Crisis Amid Mandelson Controversy

 Global
4
Yen Gains Momentum: Impact of Takaichi’s Election Win and U.S. Dollar Weakening

Yen Gains Momentum: Impact of Takaichi’s Election Win and U.S. Dollar Weaken...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026