Kokomo Murase Shines in Milano Cortina Winter Games
Kokomo Murase from Japan clinched the gold medal in the women's snowboarding big air event at the Milano Cortina Winter Games. Zoi Sadowski-Synnott from New Zealand secured silver, while Yu Seung-eun from South Korea took home the bronze medal.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Livigno | Updated: 10-02-2026 01:19 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 01:19 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Kokomo Murase of Japan dazzled the audience at the Milano Cortina Winter Games, capturing the gold medal in the women's snowboarding big air contest on Monday.
Zoi Sadowski-Synnott of New Zealand showcased her skills, earning the silver medal, while South Korean competitor Yu Seung-eun claimed the bronze.
The event was a spectacular display of athletic prowess, with competitors pushing the boundaries of snowboarding excellence.
