U.N. Awaits U.S. Payment to Avert Financial Collapse
The United Nations is waiting on crucial payment details from the United States to address its imminent financial issues. Washington, responsible for most unpaid dues, promised an initial payment soon, with U.N. officials emphasizing reforms and the need for timely contribution to avoid a financial crisis.
The United Nations is on tenterhooks as it awaits a pivotal financial contribution from the United States to stave off what could be an imminent financial collapse. This follows a commitment from Washington to make an initial payment within weeks, as stated last week.
U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric revealed that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been in extended talks with U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz regarding the issue. The organization is anxious for concrete details on payment timelines and amounts after Guterres's January plea to member states citing severe financial risks due to unpaid fees.
The U.S., having pulled back on global cooperation efforts under President Trump, owes over 95% of the U.N.'s outstanding budget dues, totaling billions across budget and peacekeeping responsibilities. Waltz assured that a significant payment will be forthcoming, underscoring ongoing reforms as a catalyst for U.S. fiscal responsibility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Competition Reforms: A Year of Major Developments and AI Insights
CCI Registers 54 Antitrust Cases, Receives 149 Merger Filings in 2025: MCA Highlights Competition Law Reforms
Anutin's Election Triumph: Can Structural Reforms Secure Thailand's Future?
Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Misuse in Electoral Revision: Calls for Immediate Reforms
Thailand's Electoral Showdown: Progressive Reforms vs. Traditional Politics