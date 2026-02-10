Left Menu

U.N. Awaits U.S. Payment to Avert Financial Collapse

The United Nations is waiting on crucial payment details from the United States to address its imminent financial issues. Washington, responsible for most unpaid dues, promised an initial payment soon, with U.N. officials emphasizing reforms and the need for timely contribution to avoid a financial crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 01:40 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 01:40 IST
The United Nations is on tenterhooks as it awaits a pivotal financial contribution from the United States to stave off what could be an imminent financial collapse. This follows a commitment from Washington to make an initial payment within weeks, as stated last week.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric revealed that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been in extended talks with U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz regarding the issue. The organization is anxious for concrete details on payment timelines and amounts after Guterres's January plea to member states citing severe financial risks due to unpaid fees.

The U.S., having pulled back on global cooperation efforts under President Trump, owes over 95% of the U.N.'s outstanding budget dues, totaling billions across budget and peacekeeping responsibilities. Waltz assured that a significant payment will be forthcoming, underscoring ongoing reforms as a catalyst for U.S. fiscal responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

