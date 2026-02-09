Left Menu

Unraveling the Gold Mystery at Sabarimala Temple

The Kerala High Court reviews the SIT's investigation into the alleged loss of gold from Sabarimala Temple. Advanced scientific tests will be conducted to verify metallurgical changes, ensuring precise determination of any material loss. The court emphasizes the importance of robust scientific evidence in ensuring objective judicial scrutiny.

Updated: 09-02-2026 22:33 IST
The Kerala High Court was informed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday about the scientific analysis planned for the alleged gold loss from Sabarimala Temple. This includes sending artefact samples to specialized agencies such as the BARC in Mumbai for examination.

The investigation report highlights that four additional individuals have been scrutinized in the case concerning the gold loss from temple artefacts, with confirmed involvement of two. The SIT plans to use advanced scientific methodologies including X-Ray Fluorescence Spectroscopy and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry for comprehensive analysis.

The court underscored the paramount importance of scientific evidence over testimonial claims to uphold the sanctity of the temple. Only through rigorous scientific scrutiny can allegations of gold removal be objectively validated, ensuring that the investigation's findings are beyond dispute. The SIT has been permitted to collect samples on February 12 for these analyses.

