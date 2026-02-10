Left Menu

ED Tightens the Noose: Tina Ambani to Face Fresh Summons in Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate will issue fresh summons to Tina Ambani, Anil Ambani's wife, for questioning in a money laundering case. This follows her failure to appear on a scheduled date. The investigation involves a fraudulent property sale linked to former RCOM president Punit Garg and involves financial irregularities in Reliance Group companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 11:06 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 11:06 IST
ED Tightens the Noose: Tina Ambani to Face Fresh Summons in Money Laundering Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is ramping up its investigation into financial irregularities involving the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) by calling in Tina Ambani for questioning. Summons are expected soon, officials stated, after she did not attend her previously scheduled deposition.

The case is entwined with the alleged fraudulent sale of a luxury condominium in Manhattan, New York, allegedly tied to former RCOM president Punit Garg. He was arrested after claims that the property sale during RCOM's corporate insolvency resolution process was deceitful.

The questionable transaction purportedly involved remittance of $8.3 million via a Dubai-based entity linked to a Pakistani individual, bypassing approval from the appointed Resolution Professional. The ED, directed by the Supreme Court, has expanded its probe to include the broader financial activities of the Reliance Group, resulting in asset attachments worth Rs 12,000 crore.

TRENDING

1
Shafiqur Rahman: From Margins to Major Contender in Bangladesh's Upcoming Elections

Shafiqur Rahman: From Margins to Major Contender in Bangladesh's Upcoming El...

 Global
2
India's Hockey Team Gears Up for FIH Pro League Challenge

India's Hockey Team Gears Up for FIH Pro League Challenge

 Global
3
Unveiling the Hidden: Ethiopia's Secret Military Training Camp

Unveiling the Hidden: Ethiopia's Secret Military Training Camp

 Global
4
Bangladesh's Political Showdown: BNP vs. Jamaat

Bangladesh's Political Showdown: BNP vs. Jamaat

 Bangladesh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026