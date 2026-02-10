ED Tightens the Noose: Tina Ambani to Face Fresh Summons in Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is ramping up its investigation into financial irregularities involving the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) by calling in Tina Ambani for questioning. Summons are expected soon, officials stated, after she did not attend her previously scheduled deposition.

The case is entwined with the alleged fraudulent sale of a luxury condominium in Manhattan, New York, allegedly tied to former RCOM president Punit Garg. He was arrested after claims that the property sale during RCOM's corporate insolvency resolution process was deceitful.

The questionable transaction purportedly involved remittance of $8.3 million via a Dubai-based entity linked to a Pakistani individual, bypassing approval from the appointed Resolution Professional. The ED, directed by the Supreme Court, has expanded its probe to include the broader financial activities of the Reliance Group, resulting in asset attachments worth Rs 12,000 crore.