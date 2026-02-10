Left Menu

China's Firm Stance: Supporting Pro-Reunification Forces in Taiwan

China has pledged unwavering support for pro-reunification forces in Taiwan while striking against separatists. Beijing's top official emphasized the importance of national reunification, opposing external interference. Despite offering a 'one country, two systems' model, Taiwan's government opposes this, highlighting political repression in Hong Kong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 12:45 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 12:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China has reiterated its strong support for 'patriotic pro-reunification forces' in Taiwan while vowing to crack down on 'separatists,' according to a top Chinese official responsible for Taiwan policy.

Beijing, which considers Taiwan a part of its territory, has increased its military and political pressure on the democratically governed island. At the annual 'Taiwan Work Conference,' Wang Huning, the ruling communist party's fourth-ranked leader, stressed the need to advance the 'great cause of national reunification,' as reported by the Xinhua news agency.

This renewed focus on Taiwan follows China's offer of a 'one country, two systems' model, a proposal rejected by Taiwan's government. President Lai Ching-te cited the Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai's sentencing as an example of political repression under Beijing's rule.

