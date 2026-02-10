Estonia Warns of Russian Intentions Amid European Rearmament

Russia is not planning an immediate military attack on NATO nations, according to Estonia's foreign intelligence agency. However, the nation is swiftly rebuilding its forces in response to European rearmament, as highlighted in Estonia's annual report.

The report emphasizes the need for European nations to enhance their defense and internal security. Kaupo Rosin, head of the agency, suggests that by doing so, Europe would discourage Russia from engaging in conflict with NATO countries.

Despite tensions, Russia aims to delay Europe's military progress while facing U.S. adversarial stances. Meanwhile, China views Russia as a strategic partner in marginalizing Western influence and accessing energy resources.

