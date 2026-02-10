Left Menu

Estonia Warns of Russian Intentions Amid European Rearmament

Estonia's intelligence report states that Russia is not planning to attack NATO states soon, but is focused on rebuilding its military. Concerns arise as Europe enhances its defenses. Russia's goals include delaying European military advancements and stockpiling ammunition, while maintaining a complex relationship with the U.S. and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 14:46 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 14:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia is not planning an immediate military attack on NATO nations, according to Estonia's foreign intelligence agency. However, the nation is swiftly rebuilding its forces in response to European rearmament, as highlighted in Estonia's annual report.

The report emphasizes the need for European nations to enhance their defense and internal security. Kaupo Rosin, head of the agency, suggests that by doing so, Europe would discourage Russia from engaging in conflict with NATO countries.

Despite tensions, Russia aims to delay Europe's military progress while facing U.S. adversarial stances. Meanwhile, China views Russia as a strategic partner in marginalizing Western influence and accessing energy resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

